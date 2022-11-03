Corporate Crossings | Wipro appoints Amit Chaudhary as Chief Operating Officer

live bse live

IT Services company Wipro has appointed Amit Chaudhary as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), the company announced on November 3. Chaudhary was previously COO for Capgemini’s Financial Services Business Unit.

The former COO Bhanumurthy Ballapuram, a Wipro veteran, retired in July 2021. This post has not been filled since Ballapuram's exit.

Wipro's Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte, who was appointed as CEO in 2020, had also joined the company from Capgemini.

Chaudhary will be responsible for “improving organisational operational efficiency, helping drive sustainable growth,” Wipro said. He will manage Global Business Operations, Delivery Excellence, CIO, CISO, and the Enterprise Risk Management functions.

CEO Delaporte said, “With his experience and unique understanding, Wipro will continue to build a business that delivers to the needs of our stakeholders. Amit will be responsible for expanding our transformation and driving operational excellence, doubling down on what is most important to our company, and where we can deliver the greatest impact for our clients.”

Prior to his stint at Capgemini, Chaudhary worked at Boston Consulting Group and Cadence Design Systems as well.

“I am very excited to join Wipro, and look forward to working with the incredible team. I hope to bring new perspectives that will further strengthen the organization’s core business, while deepening the value we offer to our clients,” Choudhary said in a statement.

He studied at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He is based in New York.