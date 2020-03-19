App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Fear economy thrives on sale of masks, sanitisers

There is a long list of new brands that are entering the business of sanitisers, face masks, etc.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has hit the globe, marketplaces are witnessing the growth of ‘fear economy’, in which large and small business players are trying to cash in on items like face masks, sanitisers and sterile wipes, according to a Business Standard report.

Additionally, big and small medical players that are in the business of making thermal temperature gauging devices are sensing an opportunity in the wake of COVID-19 spread and jumping to capitalise on them, the report suggested.

Earlier, household hand-sanitisers were made by companies like UK-based Reckitt Benckiser (Dettol) and German firm Raman and Weil (industrial-grade versions like Sterillium)

Close

Coronavirus LIVE updates

related news

However, now, there is a long list of new brands that are entering the business of sanitisers, face masks, etc.

An example of this is Fearless, made by Fearless Pharma. The company is run by Sajjan Raj Kurup who got into the business recently with a suite of disinfectants, said the report.

According to Kurup, raw materials are not available. He has the plan to set up a small unit as opposed to contract manufacturing in future.

“We are not being able to make what we want because it is a volume-procurement game,” Kurup told the publication.

Contract suppliers say that they are unable to sleep for five days because many small contract manufacturers want ethanol and other chemicals to quickly make their versions of sanitisers, said the report.

The most efficacious hand cleanser Sterillium is out of stock, it said.

Also read | Ola, Uber among others drop fares as demand falls half in wake of coronavirus

Besides sanitisers, the impact of high demand was seen on thermal non-touch thermometers. As per the report, one of its dealers indicated that only orders of greater than 25 units would be taken, and it would take a week to deliver. The price of the device was also higher than earlier. A unit that normally retailed for Rs 2,000 was being sold for Rs 9,000, the report said.

Meanwhile, garment-makers are reportedly switching to masks made out of fabric that are designed and look close to those of medical-grade equipment.

Also read | New COVID-19 test can give result in 30 minutes, Oxford scientists claim

India has reported 166 COVID-19 cases so far, including foreign nationals. Of these, 15 people have been cured while three have died.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 04:13 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.