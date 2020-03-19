Coronavirus pandemic | Fear economy thrives on sale of masks, sanitisers

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has hit the globe, marketplaces are witnessing the growth of ‘fear economy’, in which large and small business players are trying to cash in on items like face masks, sanitisers and sterile wipes, according to a Business Standard report.

Additionally, big and small medical players that are in the business of making thermal temperature gauging devices are sensing an opportunity in the wake of COVID-19 spread and jumping to capitalise on them, the report suggested.

Earlier, household hand-sanitisers were made by companies like UK-based Reckitt Benckiser (Dettol) and German firm Raman and Weil (industrial-grade versions like Sterillium)

However, now, there is a long list of new brands that are entering the business of sanitisers, face masks, etc.

An example of this is Fearless, made by Fearless Pharma. The company is run by Sajjan Raj Kurup who got into the business recently with a suite of disinfectants, said the report.

According to Kurup, raw materials are not available. He has the plan to set up a small unit as opposed to contract manufacturing in future.

“We are not being able to make what we want because it is a volume-procurement game,” Kurup told the publication.

Contract suppliers say that they are unable to sleep for five days because many small contract manufacturers want ethanol and other chemicals to quickly make their versions of sanitisers, said the report.

The most efficacious hand cleanser Sterillium is out of stock, it said.

Besides sanitisers, the impact of high demand was seen on thermal non-touch thermometers. As per the report, one of its dealers indicated that only orders of greater than 25 units would be taken, and it would take a week to deliver. The price of the device was also higher than earlier. A unit that normally retailed for Rs 2,000 was being sold for Rs 9,000, the report said.

Meanwhile, garment-makers are reportedly switching to masks made out of fabric that are designed and look close to those of medical-grade equipment.

India has reported 166 COVID-19 cases so far, including foreign nationals. Of these, 15 people have been cured while three have died.