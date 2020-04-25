Coronavirus pandemic | 75% of TCS employees to continue working from home after lockdown: Report

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has said that 75 percent or 3.5 lakh of its workforce will work from home permanently by 2025, as per a Business Today report.

"We don't believe that we need more than 25% of our workforce at our facilities in order to be 100% productive," TCS COO NG Subramaniam said in the report. He added that the move will be under a new model called 25/25, which requires far less office space.

Subramanian added that at any given point of time, only 75 percent of a project team would be in a single location, while the rest would be dispersed.

Before lockdown, 20 percent of TCS workforce worked from home, now due to the lockdown the company moved 90 percent of the teams to work from home through its Secure Borderless Work Spaces (SBWS) operating model.

"We have come out stronger and our model is more proven than ever before," CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan told employees in a letter. As per Gopinathan, SBWS had seen 35,000 meetings, 406,000 calls, and 340 lakh messages across the platform.

He was clear, work from home will continue post lockdown, for a majority of the workforce. "It helps organisations become more resilient, because the fully distributed nature of this model is inherently less risky and better suited for business continuity and agility,” he added.