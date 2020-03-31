Coronavirus | North Korea is one of 9 countries unaffected by COVID-19; find out which other nations are still safe

Here is the list of countries that have escaped the Coronavirus outbreak so far. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 While the coronavirus pandemic has spread to all corners of the world, there are a few countries that are still unaffected. Statista has listed out 9 countries that have not reported any cases of COVID-19 as per global tracking carried out by the Johns Hopkins University as of March 30, 2020. Many smaller pacific island nations are also currently free of the outbreak. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Turkmenistan, Central Asia | Known for its archaeological ruins, it is the 4th largest natural gas reserve in the world. The country is said to have banished the word 'coronavirus' from its vocabulary in a move to suppress information about the pandemic. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Tajikistan, Central Asia | This country, known for its rugged mountains and popular for hiking and climbing, banned the entry of citizens from 35 countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases in early March. 2019 estimates pegged the country's population at roughly 9.32 million. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 North Korea, East Asia | The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, considered the world’s most secretive countries, was said to have been quick to respond to the spread of the virus by closing its borders with China, among other measures. Its population is estimated at 25.8 million as of mid-2020. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 South Sudan, North Africa | One of the most diverse countries in Africa known for its rich biodiversity has a population of roughly 11.1 million currently. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Yemen, Middle East | The second-largest Arab sovereign state has been in the midst of a civil war dubbed as the world's worst humanitarian crisis by the UN for years. Starvation and disease have already killed thousands and its estimated population stands close to 30 million. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Burundi, East Africa | Country is known for its wildlife and greenery. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Malawi, East Africa| Country is defined by its topography of highlands split by the Great Rift Valley and enormous Malawi Lake. It is known for its wildlife and beaches. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Lesotho, Southern Africa | It is known for the scenery of snow-capped mountains and Sehlabathebe National Park. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Comoros, East Africa | The volcanic islands of the Comorian archipelago have been called the “perfumed islands” for their fragrant plant life. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 31, 2020 07:52 pm