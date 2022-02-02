Coronavirus India Update | Swift decline continues as 1,61,386 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in a day

(Representative image)

The swift decline of COVID-19 cases in India continues with 1,61,386 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, which is 3.5 percent lower than the daily cases registered a day before.

The fresh infections raise the total tally of COVID-19 cases in India to 4,16,30,885 while the active cases in the country now stand at 1,6,21,603. The active cases in the country are shrinking at the rate of about 4.4 percent.

In the 24-hour period, 1,733 deaths were also recorded but that included 1,063 reconciliatory deaths from Kerala. Kerala, at 142, also reported the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the 24-hour period.

The southern state also registered a rise of 10299 in the number of total active cases and was among 6 states and UTs that registered an increase in the number of active cases in a day.

A total of 4,97, 975 deaths due to the infectious disease have now been recorded in India so far.

On a positive note though, the weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate in the country has now come down to 14.15 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 9.26 per cent.

The figures released by the Union health ministry showed that a total of 73.24 crore total tests have been conducted so far of which 17,42,793 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect fresh infections.