Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

InterGlobe Aviation QIP: IndiGo operator to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore via share sale

The move comes as the company looks to manage cash during the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit its operations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of India's largest domestic carrier IndiGo, said on August 10 that it will raise up to Rs 4,000 crore ($533.70 million) through qualified institutional placement.

"The Board of Directors of lnterGlobe Aviation limited (the "Company"), at its meeting held today, i.e., August 10, 2020, has considered and approved the raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 4,000 crores through an issue of equity shares by way of a qualified institutions placement," it said in an exchange filing.

InterGlobe Aviation on July 29 reported a net loss of Rs 2,844.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 as coronavirus-led lockdown impacted operations.

"The aviation industry is going through a crisis of survival and therefore, our cash balance remains our number one priority. However, we also recognize that major disruptions offer companies opportunities for improvement in product, customer preference, costs and employee engagement," CEO Ronojoy Dutta had said.

The travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic have dealt the aviation sector a huge, unexpected blow. All airlines in India have undertaken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, leave without pay and firings of employees in order to conserve cash.
First Published on Aug 10, 2020 06:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #IndiGo #Interglobe Aviation

