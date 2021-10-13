MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Made fair offer for Zee: Reliance

Differences between Invesco and the Goenkas over Zee founders raising stake scuttled deal, says RIL.

Moneycontrol News
October 13, 2021 / 05:57 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said it proposed to merge all its media properties with Zee Entertainment at fair valuations during discussions in February and March 2021 that US investment firm Invesco helped arrange with managing director and member of the founding family of the media and entertainment company, Punit Goenka.

But the deal had to be abandoned after differences arose between Goenka and Invesco after the Zee founders demanded increasing their stake by subscribing to preferential warrants, it said. “The investors seemed to be of the view that the founders could always increase their stake through market purchases,” RIL said.

“At Reliance, we respect all founders and have never resorted to any hostile transactions. So, we did not proceed further.”

Invesco, which owns 18 percent of Zee, has called for a recast of Zee's board and the removal of Goenka over alleged corporate governance lapses.

Also Read | Zee's Punit Goenka negotiated potential deal with Reliance, not us, fires back Invesco

Close

Related stories

Reliance said the proposal to merge with Zee sought to harness the strengths of all the merging entities and would have helped to create substantial value for all, including the shareholders of Zee. The proposal included continuation of Goenka as managing director and issue of ESOPs to the management, including Goenka, according to the company.

“Reliance always endeavours to continue with the existing management of the investee companies and reward them for their performance.”

In its statement, Reliance said its regrets being drawn into the dispute between Zee and Invesco.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Invesco Developing Market Funds #Reliance Industries Ltd #Zee boardroom battle #Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
first published: Oct 13, 2021 05:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.