What next for Jeff Bezos and Amazon

Jeff Bezos leaves an enduring legacy after transforming Amazon from a modest online bookseller into one of the world’s most powerful corporations as he prepares to blast off into uncharted territories. He was set to hand over the job of Amazon's chief executive on July 5 to Andy Jassy. Bezos wanted to spend more time on projects including his space firm Blue Origin. He announced that he will fly to space on the first flight by his rocket on July 20.

