App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 02:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank to become Bank of Baroda from April 1

According to the Scheme of Amalgamation, shareholders of Vijaya Bank will get 402 equity shares of BoB for every 1,000 shares held. In the case of Dena Bank, its shareholders will get 110 shares of BoB for every 1,000 shares.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a first three-way amalgamation, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank will merge with Bank of Baroda (BoB) from April 1 to create the third-largest lender of the country. As a result, branches of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank will function as BoB outlets from April 1 onwards.

"Customers including depositors of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank will be treated as customers of Bank of Baroda with effect from April 1, 2019," the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said in a statement on March 30.

To make merger a smooth affair, the government last week decided to infuse Rs 5,042 crore in BoB to enhance its capital base to meet additional expense.

According to the Scheme of Amalgamation, shareholders of Vijaya Bank will get 402 equity shares of BoB for every 1,000 shares held. In the case of Dena Bank, its shareholders will get 110 shares of BoB for every 1,000 shares.

related news

The government in September last year announced the first-ever three-way consolidation of banks in India, with a combined business of Rs 14.82 lakh crore, making it the third-largest bank after State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank.

The announcement of the three-way merger was among several reforms initiatives undertaken by Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar to make public sector banks (PSBs) healthy, robust and globally competitive.

As part of the reform process, the government had also announced transfer of majority 51 percent stake to Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in IDBI Bank in August last year to transform the Mumbai-based lender.

Besides, the Department of Financial Services made a record capital infusion of Rs 1.06 lakh crore in the PSBs in the current fiscal. As a result five public sector banks including Bank of India, Corporation Bank and Allahabad Bank were out of the prompt corrective action framework of the RBI earlier this year. Non-performing assets (NPAs) have shown negative trend in 2018-19 and have reduced by Rs 23,860 crore between April-September 2018.

Following the merger, the number of PSBs will come down to 18.

Announcing the merger, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said "the consolidation will help create a strong globally competitive bank with economies of scale and enable realisation of wide-ranging synergies".

The merged entity will have better financial strength, Financial Service Secretary Kumar had said adding that its net NPA ratio will be at 5.71 percent, significantly better than PSBs' average of 12.13 percent.

Besides, provision coverage ratio would be better at 67.5 percent against an average of 63.7 percent and the cost-to-income ratio of the combined entity would come down to 48.94 percent as compared to average of 53.92 percent, he had said last year.
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 02:36 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Business #Companies #Dena Bank #India #RBI #Vijaya Bank

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Acting is Far Less Demanding Than Direction, Says Nandita Das

Court Martial of Major Gogoi Completed; May Face Reduction of Seniorit ...

PM Modi a Publicity Minister, Floundering Because of His Arrogance, Sa ...

IPL 2019: DC vs KKR, Super Over Decides The Nailbitter Between DC And ...

'It's Me, Not My Ghost': Sushma Swaraj Wins Over Twitterati Again With ...

This Video of Sachin Tendulkar's Meteoric Rise in ODI Proves Why He's ...

Almost in East, Bumpy Ride in North: Why BJP Needs Friends in the Sout ...

Rahul's Fight in Wayanad Against Left, Not BJP, Says Kerala CM Vijayan

Karunaratne Arrested For Drunken Driving, Released on Bail

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Russia's rush of affection for Pakistan could rejig South Asia equatio ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

The Matrix turns 20: A look back at the everlasting legacy of The Wach ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Amethi and Kerala's Wayan ...

India Open 2019 final LIVE Score and updates: Kidambi Srikanth battles ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

Risks of pakoda economics: Modi govt buries its head in sand, but unem ...

Facebook CEO asks regulators to play a 'more active role' in governing ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCBvsSRH: Virat Kohli all set to take on ...

Chhapaak: Laxmi Agarwal is excited about her biopic, reveals she is ve ...

Exclusive: Shefali Shah talks Netflix original Delhi Crime and the muc ...

Aankhen 2: Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez come onboard alongsi ...

Alia Bhatt doesn’t care about Ranbir Kapoor’s troubled past, belie ...

Priyanka Chopra couldn’t be more excited as she attends her first ev ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Taapsee Pannu, Nora Fatehi scorch the red carpet

GQ Style Awards 2019: Bollywood’s leading ladies ditch the gown, loo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.