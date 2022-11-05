English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 5: Bitcoin, Ethereum gain as global crypto mcap jumps

    Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18 lakh, with a dominance of 38.58 percent, down 0.10 percent over the last day

    Moneycontrol News
    November 05, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 5 as the global crypto market gained 5.55 percent percent to $1.06 trillion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours plunged 45.73 percent to $116.37 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.57 billion, which is 6.51 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $105.95 billion, which is 91.05 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18 lakh, with a dominance of 38.58 percent, down 0.10 percent over the last day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    In other news, Binance Holding Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Zhao “CZ” Changpeng said India’s onerous taxes on cryptocurrency transactions will probably “kill the industry” there.

    “India has high tax which is probably going to kill the industry,” Zhao said in livestreamed remarks during panel at a fintech conference in Singapore on Thursday.

    As of 7:54 am on November 5, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin18,14,6414.5%
    Ethereum1,40,0005.82%
    Tether86.07-0.6%
    Cardano36.053.92%
    Binance Coin29,8001.57%
    XRP42.909.69%
    Polkadot599.106.22%
    Dogecoin11.007.84%
