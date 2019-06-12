Thomson launches 65 inch Android TV for Rs 59,999

French-consumer durables firm Thomson has launched its Android TVs, which will be available in India from June 14. The television will be priced at Rs 59,999, which makes it the first foray of the brand into the premium television segment in India.

The newly-launched series is equipped with the Android Oreo (8.1), and will be offered in 65 inches, apart from 55, 49 and 43 inch variants. The device comes with an Android remote with dedicated keys for Google Play and Netflix.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Private Limited (SPPL), which is the exclusive brand licensee of Thomson TVs in India, said that this will be the first 4K official Android TV that is manufactured in India.

Being an official Android TV means that it is certified by Google and will have an in-built Chrome-Cast feature, apart from Google Assistant embedded into it. The 55 inch model is priced at Rs 38,999 while the 50 inch and 43 inch variants are priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.

Marwah said that Thomson are looking to touch a revenue of Rs 500 crore in FY20. In FY19, the company had touched Rs 250 crore.

With respect to sales, the company is looking to sell 300,000 units of Thomson TVs in FY20. The company had sold 200,000 units in FY19.

Across all the screen sizes, the product will offer a 4K 10 HDR display along with sound systems of DOLBY Audio and DTS TruSurround.

The product will be exclusively sold through the e-commerce platform Flipkart from June 14 on wards. Marwah added that they will have no plans of going offline with Thomson TV sales.