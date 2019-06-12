App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thomson launches 65 inch Android TV for Rs 59,999

This will be the first certified Android TV to be completely manufactured in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

French-consumer durables firm Thomson has launched its Android TVs, which will be available in India from June 14. The television will be priced at Rs 59,999, which makes it the first foray of the brand into the premium television segment in India.

The newly-launched series is equipped with the Android Oreo (8.1), and will be offered in 65 inches, apart from 55, 49 and 43 inch variants. The device comes with an Android remote with dedicated keys for Google Play and Netflix.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Private Limited (SPPL), which is the exclusive brand licensee of Thomson TVs in India, said that this will be the first 4K official Android TV that is manufactured in India.

Close

Being an official Android TV means that it is certified by Google and will have an in-built Chrome-Cast feature, apart from Google Assistant embedded into it. The 55 inch model is priced at Rs 38,999 while the 50 inch and 43 inch variants are priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.

related news

Marwah said that Thomson are looking to touch a revenue of Rs 500 crore in FY20. In FY19, the company had touched Rs 250 crore.

With respect to sales, the company is looking to sell 300,000 units of Thomson TVs in FY20. The company had sold 200,000 units in FY19.

Across all the screen sizes, the product will offer a 4K 10 HDR display along with sound systems of DOLBY Audio and DTS TruSurround.

The product will be exclusively sold through the e-commerce platform Flipkart from June 14 on wards. Marwah added that they will have no plans of going offline with Thomson TV sales.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.