business The inside story of why Ashneer Grover had to go on leave from BharatPe Ashneer Grover, co-founder and managing director of the $3-billion fintech BharatPe, said he has taken a voluntary leave of absence till March-end. The decision came amid growing scrutiny and pressure over the alleged use of abusive language against a Kotak employee, toxic culture at BharatPe and Grover's abrasive behaviour on the show Shark Tank. Moneycontrol pieces together the story so far and what's next for the startup #AshneerGrover #BharatPe