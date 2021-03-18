English
Talent is the biggest challenge: Icertis Co-Founder and CEO Samir Bodas

Icertis, a Pune and US based SaaS unicorn that helps global companies manage their contracts, recently closed an $80 Million Series F round at a valuation of over $2.8 Billion. In a rare interview, its US-based co-founder and CEO Samir Bodas spoke to Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth and Sriram Mani on the growth opportunities, if it will consider an IPO, its plan to double down on new markets and why talent is the biggest challenge in the current environment. As per Bodas, remote working means Icertis will now hire anywhere from India.

