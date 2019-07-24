App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ponty Chadha’s elder son Manpreet to get 64% assets in Wave Group split: Report

Wave Group was founded in 1963 by Kulwant Singh Chadha as a liquor distribution company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Diversified conglomerate Wave Group will be split between late owner Ponty Chadha’s sons Manpreet Singh Chadha and Rajinder Chadha, as per a report by The Economic Times.

As per the report, 64 percent of the Rs 15,000 crore group, which would include the real estate vertical, farm sector, sugar mills, malls and beverage plants, are likely to go to Manpreet Singh.

Meanwhile, Rajinder is likely to get at least 36 percent of the pie, including the legacy liquor business, film business, paper mills and the 41-storey Noida building – Wave One, it added.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Wave Group’s spokesperson declined to comment on ET’s queries, but Rajinder Chadha’s spokesperson confirmed that both sides had signed the agreement and the asset split was amicable.

Wave Group was founded in 1963 by Kulwant Singh Chadha as a liquor distribution company. The business still holds vast distribution networks in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, two distilleries and a brewery.

His son Ponty Chadha transformed the company into a diversified conglomerate. After Ponty Chadha’s death in 2012, his sons took over the Group - Manpreet as th evice president and Rajinder as the chairman.

While liquor is the legacy business, the highest-valued vertical is real estate with Rs 9,000 crore worth of land and projects. The group also operates one Coca Cola India franchise and a beverage plant in Amritsar.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 04:03 pm

tags #Asset split #Business #Companies #conglomerate #Wave Group

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.