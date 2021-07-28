MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Pizza Hut plans aggressive expansion in India

The QSR launched its 500th store in India today and is eyeing a larger presence in the tier II and III towns of the country.

Devika Singh
July 28, 2021 / 04:32 PM IST

Pizza Hut is planning an aggressive expansion in the country for the next five years, the company informed while launching its 500th store in Moga, Punjab on Wednesday.

“Pizza Hut has been on a steady growth trajectory and plans to enter several new cities by the end of 2021 to expand its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 cities alongside metros,” the pizza QSR chain said.

Merrill Pereyra, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent said, “We are truly humbled and grateful for the unwavering love and trust of our customers and thank them for this momentous achievement. We also owe this success to our franchisee partners and the entire extended Pizza Hut family who work passionately and relentlessly every single day for the love of pizza. We are deeply invested in India and look forward to growing the brand aggressively in the next few years.”

Pizza Hut opened its first store in 1996 in Bangalore, becoming the first international pizza chain to enter India.

Pizza Hut owned by global fast foods major Yum! Brands, whose largest franchisee in India Devyani International plans to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 4. Yum! Brands also houses other popular QSR chains such as KFC and Taco Bell.

Close

Related stories

Pizaa Hut also said that it has been focusing on a delivery-centric, digital-first approach in India and claimed that the brand recently touched the highest delivery sales ever in India.

Pizza Hut’s arch-rival Domino’s Pizza also is eying technology for its next phase of growth. Its operator in India Jubilant FoodWorks, recently announced the plan to become a ‘food-tech’ powerhouse.

“We intend to use technology at the heart of everything we do and use it to completely transform and revamp our customer experience, employee experience, and to drive operational efficiencies,” Pratik Pota, CEO and wholetime director of Jubilant FoodWorks, said on an investor call after reporting its first-quarter results.

The company is also rapidly expanding its stores and plans to add 150-175 store this fiscal, most of which will be for Domino’s Pizza. Pizza Hut is way behind Domino’s Pizza in terms of store network. Domino’s Pizza currently has 1335 outlets in India, more than double that of Pizza Hut’s 500 stores.

The store expansion and renewed focus on technology of these players comes as massive investments pour into the food-tech segment. Earlier this month, restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato concluded a $1.26 billion initial public offering, while rival Swiggy raised $1.25 billion from SoftBank and Prosus earlier this week.
Devika Singh
Tags: #Devyani International #Dominos Pizza #Pizza Hut #Pizza Hut expansion plans
first published: Jul 28, 2021 04:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.