Pizza Hut plans aggressive expansion in India

Pizza Hut is planning an aggressive expansion in the country for the next five years, the company informed while launching its 500th store in Moga, Punjab on Wednesday.

“Pizza Hut has been on a steady growth trajectory and plans to enter several new cities by the end of 2021 to expand its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 cities alongside metros,” the pizza QSR chain said.

Merrill Pereyra, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent said, “We are truly humbled and grateful for the unwavering love and trust of our customers and thank them for this momentous achievement. We also owe this success to our franchisee partners and the entire extended Pizza Hut family who work passionately and relentlessly every single day for the love of pizza. We are deeply invested in India and look forward to growing the brand aggressively in the next few years.”

Pizza Hut opened its first store in 1996 in Bangalore, becoming the first international pizza chain to enter India.

Pizza Hut owned by global fast foods major Yum! Brands, whose largest franchisee in India Devyani International plans to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 4. Yum! Brands also houses other popular QSR chains such as KFC and Taco Bell.

Pizaa Hut also said that it has been focusing on a delivery-centric, digital-first approach in India and claimed that the brand recently touched the highest delivery sales ever in India.

Pizza Hut’s arch-rival Domino’s Pizza also is eying technology for its next phase of growth. Its operator in India Jubilant FoodWorks, recently announced the plan to become a ‘food-tech’ powerhouse.

“We intend to use technology at the heart of everything we do and use it to completely transform and revamp our customer experience, employee experience, and to drive operational efficiencies,” Pratik Pota, CEO and wholetime director of Jubilant FoodWorks, said on an investor call after reporting its first-quarter results.

The company is also rapidly expanding its stores and plans to add 150-175 store this fiscal, most of which will be for Domino’s Pizza. Pizza Hut is way behind Domino’s Pizza in terms of store network. Domino’s Pizza currently has 1335 outlets in India, more than double that of Pizza Hut’s 500 stores.

The store expansion and renewed focus on technology of these players comes as massive investments pour into the food-tech segment. Earlier this month, restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato concluded a $1.26 billion initial public offering, while rival Swiggy raised $1.25 billion from SoftBank and Prosus earlier this week.