Patanjali Ayurved clocked 14% jump in profit in FY21: Tofler data

Representative image of a store in Ahmedabad, India selling Patanjali Ayurved products. (Image: Reuters/Amit Dave)

Baba Ramdev-promoted Patanjali Ramdev reported a 9 percent jump in its revenue to Rs 9,872 crore in the financial year 2021 (FY21), while its net profit for the period grew 14 percent to Rs 485 crore in comparison to FY20, according to financial data business intelligence platform Tofler. The company had reported Rs 9,089 crore in revenue in FY21 and Rs 425 crore in net profit.

Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) stood at Rs 1,041 crore.

“While the turnover of Patanjali Ayurved in the first year (2007-08) after incorporation was just Rs. 51 crores, it has reached a turnover of Rs. 9783.81 crores in the financial year 2020-21 within an approximate span of a decade which is a robust achievement,” the company said while reporting its financials for FY21.

The company in August got a go-ahead from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its plans to raise Rs 4,500 crore by launching follow-on public offering (FPO) for Ruchi Soya. Patanjali Ayurved had acquired the company under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for Rs 4,350 crore in 2019.

The Patanjali Group aims to go debt-free in the next three-four years and the sum raised through its FPO will mostly go towards paying off Ruchi Soya’s debt of around Rs 3,300 crore.

Earlier this year, Ruchi Soya had acquired biscuits and noodles units from the parent company Patanjali Ayurved.

“After completion of CIRP and implementation of the Resolution Plan of RSIL on December 18, 2019, and with our help Ruchi Soya Industries Limited strengthened its existing array of products and portfolio of brands (like Ruchi. Gold, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Nutrela and Ruchi Star), after completion of fiscal 2021,” the company said in the report.

“Ruchi Soya Industries Limited has acquired breakfast cereals and atta (wheat) noodles product category for selling the healthier version (whole wheat) noodles and breakfast cereals, under the "Patanjali" brand name,” it added.