NTPC invites EoI for hydrogen fuel cell-based pilot projects

National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC) has floated a global expression of interest (EoI) to set up two pilot projects using hydrogen fuel cell, the company said on June 13.

The state-run integrated power generating company would "set up two pilot projects, standalone fuel-cell based backup power system and a standalone fuel-cell based microgrid system with hydrogen production using electrolyser at NTPC premises", an official statement said.

Through the projects, NTPC is looking to further strengthen its footprint in green and clean fuel. "NTPC will collaborate for implementation and further commercialisation of the projects," the statement added.

The two new pilot projects are in line with NTPC’s initiatives towards adopting hydrogen technologies.

"It has already started a pilot for making methanol integrating carbon captured from power plant flue gas and hydrogen from electrolysis. This is a potential solution towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in field of carbon capture and green hydrocarbon synthesis," the firm said.

Taking the initiative forward, NTPC is exploring use of hydrogen based fuel cells-electrolyser systems for backup power requirement, it stated.

"Currently, the backup power requirement and micro grid applications are being met from diesel-based power generators. Looking at these as early adopter use case of hydrogen-based technologies, NTPC is working towards creating solutions which are a green alternative to Diesel Generators.

NTPC is geared up to play a pivotal role in India's adoption of the hydrogen economy," the statement further said.