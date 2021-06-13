MARKET NEWS

NTPC invites EoI for hydrogen fuel cell-based pilot projects

NTPC would set up two pilot projects, standalone fuel-cell based backup power system and a standalone fuel-cell based microgrid system with hydrogen production using electrolyser on its premises.

Moneycontrol News
June 13, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST
NTPC is geared up to play a pivotal role in India's adoption of the hydrogen economy.

National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC) has floated a global expression of interest (EoI) to set up two pilot projects using hydrogen fuel cell, the company said on June 13.

The state-run integrated power generating company would "set up two pilot projects, standalone fuel-cell based backup power system and a standalone fuel-cell based microgrid system with hydrogen production using electrolyser at NTPC premises", an official statement said.

Through the projects, NTPC is looking to further strengthen its footprint in green and clean fuel. "NTPC will collaborate for implementation and further commercialisation of the projects," the statement added.

Also Read | Discoms' outstanding dues to generation companies fall 11.2% to Rs 81,628 crore in April

The two new pilot projects are in line with NTPC’s initiatives towards adopting hydrogen technologies.

"It has already started a pilot for making methanol integrating carbon captured from power plant flue gas and hydrogen from electrolysis. This is a potential solution towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in field of carbon capture and green hydrocarbon synthesis," the firm said.

Taking the initiative forward, NTPC is exploring use of hydrogen based fuel cells-electrolyser systems for backup power requirement, it stated.

"Currently, the backup power requirement and micro grid applications are being met from diesel-based power generators. Looking at these as early adopter use case of hydrogen-based technologies, NTPC is working towards creating solutions which are a green alternative to Diesel Generators.

NTPC is geared up to play a pivotal role in India's adoption of the hydrogen economy," the statement further said.
TAGS: #electricity #hydrogen fuel #NTPC Ltd #power plant
first published: Jun 13, 2021 03:37 pm

