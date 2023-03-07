NCLT approves resolution plan of Jaypee Infratech Limited

A man walks in front of a billboard of Jaypee Infratech in Mumbai

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on March 7 approved the resolution plan submitted by Mumbai-based Suraksha group's bid to acquire the embattled Jaypee Infratech Ltd through the insolvency process.

It dismissed objections raised by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority and ICICI Bank.

It had reserved its order on Suraksha group's bid to acquire Jaypee Infratech Ltd in November last year to complete around 20,000 flats and provide relief to homebuyers who have been waiting for their homes for more than a decade.

On June 23, 2021, the financial creditors of Noida-based Jaypee Infratech Ltd. had chosen Suraksha Group of Mumbai over state-owned NBCC to take over the debt-laden developer and complete the unfinished apartments. The Suraksha Group received 98.66 percent of the votes compared with NBCC’s 98.54 percent.

Voting started on June 14 and ended on June 23, 2021. This was the fourth round of bidding to find a buyer for Jaypee.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details