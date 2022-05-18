MC Insider: Startup troubles, merger buzz, unions up in arms, creative cloud and more

BLACK SHEEP

This venture firm's key personnel recently flew down to India to get a sense of how their portfolio is performing. One of this firm's portfolio startups has been a lodestar for controversies since the beginning of the year while the other startups in the portfolio seem to be doing well. There was also no shortage of drama thanks to its now estranged founder. The whole episode raised many questions about how unaware investors may be about day- to-day developments in startups. While the executives refused to talk about this investment to the media, they apparently exchanged notes with another VC, who is also an investor in this firm. Guess they came away with many lessons from this saga!

