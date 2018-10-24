App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 09:50 PM IST

Kotak Bank temporarily suspends digital account opening platform 811

The incremental new customer accretion will get slower until the bank comes up with new solutions on Aadhaar usage

Beena Parmar @BeenaParmar
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More


Kotak Mahindra Bank has temporarily suspended its digital savings account opening scheme '811' as a consequence of the Supreme Court verdict, which bars mandatory usage of Aadhaar card as identity and KYC proof in banks.


"About 3/4th of our account opening has been through 811...The incremental new customer accretion gets impacted till we come up with a new solution and we are working on a few," said Dipak Gupta, Joint Managing Director of Kotak Bank.


KYC is know-your-customer guideline which can be met by providing six officially valid documents including Aadhaar card number as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).


The bank said it met its target of doubling its customer base to 16 million in 18 months ending September from 8 million customers at the time of the launch of 811.


In March 2017, Kotak Bank had launched 811 as a zero-balance savings account, playing on the date when demonetisation was announced in the 11th month of 2016 -- November 8.


As on September end 2018, Kotak Bank's CASA (Current And Savings Accounts) ratio increased to 50.2 percent of total accounts from 47.8 percent last year.


According to the bank's Founder and Chief Uday Kotak, demonetisation brought in a huge drive of digitisation and biometric is a crucial part of this transformation, the result of which was 811, that allowed E-KYC through Aadhaar.


In September end this year the Supreme Court said bank customers can’t be forced to link their bank accounts to Aadhaar. It also said a bank account will not be denied or ceased on the basis that a prospective customer does not have an Aadhaar number.


The apex court order can lead to a relatively slower account opening for the bank going forward.


Gupta said, "The KYC that is already done before the SC verdict will be as it is. From now onwards, customers can cancel the Aadhaar linkage and if they cancel that then those accounts opened with Aadhaar would stay cancelled (including 811)."


He added that Aadhaar is a convenient way of opening account and all details including date of birth, age and gender are all available at one place.


Banks also feared the cost of KYC verification would increase with the SC verdict.


As of now, Aadhaar card authentication is allowed under direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes and Aadhaar enabled payment services (AEPS).


Over the last couple of years, most banks had started opening online bank accounts using Aadhaar and one-time passwords (OTP).


Calling it India’s downloadable digital bank, Kotak said 811 enabled it to increase its share of customers through the digital platform in this highly competitive retail banking space fighting for a share of CASA.



It offered a completely digital and paperless account opening experience. It promises to open anywhere, anytime, within five minutes through its Aadhaar-based OTP authentication process for account opening on mobile. Account opening and operations under 811 require Aadhaar and PAN numbers.


811 offers a zero-balance digital bank account with zero charges for all digital transactions, where customers can earn up to six percent interest per annum on their savings account balances.

related news

First Published on Oct 24, 2018 09:50 pm

tags #Aadhaar #Banks #Business #Companies #Kotak #Supreme Court #Uday Kotak

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.