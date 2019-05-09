Kent RO Systems looks to grow exports 50% every year

Water purifier major Kent RO Systems is looking to increase exports by 50 percent each year, targeting neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh besides the Middle East, according to a top company official.

The company, which has recently signed up as the principal sponsor for the Sri Lankan cricket team for the upcoming World Cup, is targeting to double sales to 1,000 units a month in one year.

"We do about Rs 40 crore export every year. My intention is to grow it 50 per cent every year. This year, we are looking at around Rs 60 crore from exports," Kent RO Systems Chairman & Managing Director Mahesh Gupta told PTI.

He further said the company has a good business in Bangladesh and Nepal.

"We do around 1,000 RO purifiers (a month) in each country and we also do good business in Dubai and the Middle East," Sharma added.

On the Sri Lankan market, he said, "It is a good one for us as well. We sell around 500 units of RO every month and I think our presence there would further grow up. In one year, we are looking at doing around 1,000 units; and 2,000 later on."

He said signing up as the principal sponsor for the Sri Lanka Cricket Team was a part of the company's broader expansion plans in the international markets in the next few years.

This will help connect with not just the large number of consumers in the country but also the large number of Sri Lankans in Dubai and the Middle East, Sharma added.

The company currently manufactures water purifiers in India, ships it to Sri Lanka and distributes to retail outlets through a master distributor.