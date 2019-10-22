ITC's Fabelle launches world's most expensive chocolate at Rs 4.3 lakh a kilo

Fabelle Exquisite, the premium chocolate brand from ITC, on October 22 launched the world's most expensive chocolate - Fabelle Trinity Truffles Extraordinaire.

The one-kilogram box of the limited edition Fabelle Trinity Truffles Extraordinaire is priced at 4813 GBP (approximately Rs 4.3 lakh)

The chocolate has been co-curated by France's lengendary Michelin Star chef Phillippe Conticini, who also unveiled the chocolate in Mumbai on October 22.

The first buyer of this product is from the finance industry.

With this launch, Fabelle has been listed as the most expensive chocolate under Guinness World Records.

In 2012, Artisan chocolatier Fritz Knipschildt (Denmark) had created the world’s most expensive individual chocolate, which was priced at 3690 GBP (at today's rate it would cost Rs 3.39 lakh). The chocolate\ is called La Madeline au Truffe.

Fabelle Trinity Truffles Extraordinaire will be available in three range—Creator, Nurturer, and Destroyer in a box of handcrafted boxes, each representing a concept.

The limited-edition offering will be encased in a hand-made wooden box, containing 15 truffles, each weighing approximately 15 gms.

The made-to-order box will be available for Rs 1,00,000 (inclusive of taxes). The chocolates will be available at all ITC hotels Fabelle outlets.

Since its launch in 2016 Fabelle has been pioneering launches in the luxury chocolate segment. It has so far launched Elements, Gianduja, Ruby Chocolate and the latest was the dark milk chocolate.

In terms of demand for the trinity chocolate, Anuj Rustagi, Chief Operating Officer, Chocolates, Confectionary, Coffee and New Categories-Food Division, ITC Ltd said, “We have already started receiving orders for this chocolate and we are expecting a robust demand for this range in Diwali and post that as well.”

What's so special about this chocolate?

The Creator Truffle the first in series symbolises the start of life cycle with creation echoed in the resplendent of fruit, coconut, mixed with toasted coconut ganache infused with Tahiti vanilla beans.

The Nurture Truffle, the second in the series represents the sun’s nurturing energy and is made with a blend of Ghana dark chocolate and Jamaican blue mountain coffee topped with Fabelle’s Ruby Chocolate.