you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 08:16 PM IST

IT Services firm Microland stepping up its digitisation services

The company sees huge room for growth in the infrastructure management space.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

IT network services firm Microland is stepping up its digitisation offerings for infrastructure management services as enterprises are migrating to new age infrastructure such as cloud.

Most of the firms are now moving to cloud infrastructure from its existing legacy networks.

This has resulted in the growth of cloud computing market. According to reports, the market is expected to reach $623 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 18 percent. The market was $272 billion in 2018.

Considering this growth, the company sees huge room for growth in the infrastructure management space.

The company, which is in the infrastructure management space, launched new suite of services to cater to this growing demand. These services include advanced automation tools, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and cybersecurity.

This launch coincides with Microland's 30th anniversary. The company was found in August 1989.

Addressing mediapersons in Bengaluru, Pradeep Kar, founder and Chairman, Microland, said: "We are getting enterprises adopt to the shift in technology." In the recent months, the company made significant leadership additions, launched innovation labs and global delivery hubs in India, West Asia, the UK and US.

Ashish Mahadwar, President, Global Sales & Marketing, spoke about Microland's unique positioning as the platform automation service provider for infrastructure services.

"We are 100 percent focused on infrastructure as opposed to other players, whose infrastructure services account for about 30 percent," he added.

That is also the reason why Mahadwar said the company sees huge business opportunity despite the talks of slowdown we are witnessing in the domestic and overseas space.

"If anything this will only force further acceleration of digital adoption," he added.

The company has about 140 large customers. Its customers include windfarms, banking and financial services, FMCG enterprises and also environmental services. The company employs 4,500 people, of which 3,800 are in India, Kar said.

Though Kar, founder, did not reveal the company's revenue, he said the company grew 22 percent over last year. Few market reports has peg Microland's annual revenue in the range of $150 million.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 08:08 pm

