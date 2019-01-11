App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys Q3FY19 – good execution, revenue guidance should help close gap with the leader

We see Infosys moving along the guided path and a hefty payout (additional dividend of Rs 4 per share and Rs 8,260 crore buyback) limiting the stock downside.

Madhuchanda Dey
Whatsapp

Infosys reported a steady quarter with good topline traction. Revenue in reported currency grew 2.2 percent to $2987 million. Sequential growth in constant currency was 2.7 percent and year-on-year (YoY) growth of 10.1 percent. Digital continued to grow much higher than company average at 33 percent YoY and 5 percent sequentially and formed 31.5 percent of revenue.

Infosys Q3FY19

Source: Company

In terms of geographies, the key market of North America and Europe grew 2.6 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively while the rest of the world was soft. In terms of services energy utilities, manufacturing as well as financial services were strong.

related news

The deal win momentum was healthy with $1.57 billion of large deals announced and the commentary on the demand environment encouraging.

Consequently, Infosys has revised the FY19 full-year revenue guidance upward to 8.5 to 9 percent (as against 6 to 8 percent earlier) although it has maintained its margin guidance in the band of 22-24 percent.

The 110 basis points drop in operating margin to 22.6 percent was a dampener. While 40 basis points were attributed to higher depreciation due to the reclassification of assets (Panaya and Skava) that it had planned to sell earlier but is not selling now, 20 bps negative impact came from new acquisitions. Lower utilisation and higher onsite mix slashed off 80 bps, compensation hike 30 bps and additional investment 30 bps from margin. This was offset by 50 bps currency gains and 40 bps on account of efficiency.  The company continues to invest to enhance capabilities and is therefore not focusing so much on margin.

We see Infosys moving along the guided path and a hefty payout (additional dividend of Rs 4 per share and Rs 8,260 crore buyback) limiting the stock downside. The possibility of closing the valuation gap with the leader looks probable.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 07:26 pm

tags #Business #Infosys #Result Analysis #result concall

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.