IDFC First Bank CEO V Vaidyanathan gifts shares worth Rs 4.83 crore to staff, including driver

In yet another philanthropic gesture, IDFC First Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO V. Vaidyanathan has gifted equity shares of the bank held by him, worth about Rs 4.83 crore, to help some of its staff build their homes and other social causes.

While the billionaire banker gifted nine lakh shares held by him, another two lakh shares were disposed by Rukmani Social Welfare Trust, to support social activities, taking the total count to 11 lakh shares, according to a stock exchange announcement from IDFC First Bank. This works out to about Rs 4.83 crore at February 21 market price.

The shares were gifted away by Vaidyanathan to five people, including a driver, a trainer, a support staff and a couple of house helps.

“The recipients are personal relationships and not related to him in any manner under the definition of related parties of the Companies Act or SEBI Regulations,” IDFC First Bank said. These transactions are without consideration and “there are no direct or indirect benefits derived by Mr. V. Vaidyanathan from these transactions.”

The executive is a trustee of Rukmani Social Welfare Trust.

Vaidyanathan, who founded Capital First that merged into IDFC Bank in December 2018 to create IDFC First Bank, has done this earlier too. In May 2021, he had gifted 1.5 lakh shares each to three persons to buy homes.

The veteran banker worked with Citibank Consumer Banking from 1990-2000, before moving to set up ICICI Group's retail banking. In 2010, Vaidyanathan quit ICICI Group for an entrepreneurial opportunity to acquire an NBFC (non-banking finance company) with an idea to convert it to a bank, focused on consumer and MSME lending.