business How these women leaders of TCS rose to the top While women entering the workforce has become easier, what's still challenging is for women to stay there. The biological clock is often in conflict with the career clock, making it hard for women to continue working their way into top management. But these 4 women leaders of TCS, India's most valuable IT company have beaten the odds. Meet Shilpa Rao, Head--Optumera & Strategic Growth Initiatives, TCS, Prabha Thomas, Vice President and Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, TCS, Shalini Mathur, President & Business Head of TCS‘ International Public Sector business unit and Leena Walavalkar, Chief Innovation Evangelist, Business & Technology Services, TCS in conversation with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth on their journey, the challenges and their aspirations.