English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

business

How these women leaders of TCS rose to the top

While women entering the workforce has become easier, what's still challenging is for women to stay there. The biological clock is often in conflict with the career clock, making it hard for women to continue working their way into top management. But these 4 women leaders of TCS, India's most valuable IT company have beaten the odds. Meet Shilpa Rao, Head--Optumera & Strategic Growth Initiatives, TCS, Prabha Thomas, Vice President and Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, TCS, Shalini Mathur, President & Business Head of TCS‘ International Public Sector business unit and Leena Walavalkar, Chief Innovation Evangelist, Business & Technology Services, TCS in conversation with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth on their journey, the challenges and their aspirations.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.