App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hotstar races past 300 million monthly active users

In February 2018, YouTube with 178 million MAUs was ahead of Hotstar, which stood at 48 million MAUs. However, Hotstar has eclipsed YouTube, which now has 265 million MAUs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Carrying on from 2018, even 2019 is turning out to be a strong year for OTT platforms, especially Hotstar, which has now gone past the target of 300 million monthly active users (MAUs).

Considered as India’s largest online video platform, Hotstar has seen four times growth since the end of 2017 when it had 75 million MAUs.

In February 2018, YouTube with 178 million MAUs was ahead of Hotstar which stood at 48 million MAUs. However, Hotstar has eclipsed YouTube which now has 265 million MAUs.

While speaking at the Disney Global Investor Summit, Uday Shankar, President of Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, and Chairman, Star and Disney India, said that Hotstar accounts for 40 percent of all long-form digital content consumed in India presently.

related news

In terms of popularity, last year’s data shows that Hotstar was ahead of all other streaming services in India with 50 percent smartphone users having the app, followed by JioTV and Amazon Prime Video.  

According to Shankar, it is the first mover advantage that has kept Hotstar ahead of the curve. But its other strategies like localisation, live sports strategy, its fremium model are some of the reasons why the platform has an edge over others.

However, now even other OTT players are making efforts on the regional front to penetrate deeper in the tier II and III markets.

Recently, Hotstar had launched VIP subscription pack to cash in on the Indian Premier League (IPL) fever by offering live sports and other content for Rs 365 a year i.e., Rs 1 a day and Rs 30 a month.

While Hotstar garnered over 202 million users in 2018 for IPL, for the 12th edition of the cricketing event the platform reached 135 million in the opening three days alone.

According to experts, Hotstar is becoming a preferred destination for viewers which is leading to higher viewership is because of three major reasons - increase in smartphone adoption and 4G penetration, making the digital streaming more engaging and additive via addition of new features like gamification and social and the growing love for IPL - the only sports entertainment event in the country at this scale.

And that is why it is expected that IPL 2019 will reach a viewership of over 300 million on Hotstar.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 08:31 pm

tags #Companies #Hotstar #Star India

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RCB Match at Wankhede: Hardik Pandya remove ...

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Rahul Dravid, Karnataka's Election Commission poster boy fails to vote

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reveal the secret to their chemistry; the ...

Thalaivi: AL Vijay defends casting Kangana Ranaut in the Jayalalitha b ...

Shashi Tharoor gets hurt while performing rituals at a Kerala temple

Exclusive: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara come together for Netflix's ...

IPL 2019 | Dislocated Shoulder Cuts Short Joseph's Tournament

The Heat Is On In The Election Commission Office

Julian Assange Tried to Use Embassy For Spying, Claims Ecuador Preside ...

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Invites Kumaraswamy to Join Hands With ...

Hint of Chilli, Dash of Lemon: Ashok Gehlot's Special Garland to Ward- ...

Sex on False Promise of Marriage is Rape and Blow to Woman's Honour: S ...

After Lenders Fail to Take Call on Emergency Funding, Jet Airways Halt ...

SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Civil Rights for LGBTQ Community, Says Not I ...

Murli Manohar Joshi Seeks EC Probe into Circulation of Fake Letter to ...

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aggressive Congress chief minis ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Why is Prime Minister Modi so obsessed with ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty near 11,700; Tata Motors surge ...

Mutual Fund investment gets cheaper. But is big always beautiful?

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

Congress opposes citizenship bill: Will Priyanka Gandhi's Silchar road ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

Lok Sabha elections: While Centre publicises 'Make in India', Ambala's ...

Monsoon forecast: Will IMD’s prediction of normal rainfall be good e ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Formula 1 2019: Mercedes' record-equalling dominance, Ferrari's flawed ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.