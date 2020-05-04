App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... | Zee5 CEO on what urban India is watching during lockdown

Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 shares insights into the kind of content Indians have been consuming during lockdown and how the entertainment industry has managed work from home

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Has COVID-19 caused a demand surge for OTT platforms? What kind of content have Indians been consuming during the lockdown? Are investments in India-centric original content paying off?

How has the consumer response to the digital release of films been considering going to the movies seems impossible for the foreseeable future? How big is the opportunity in the vernacular content space in India? And how is the entertainment media industry managing work from home?

Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 answers these questions and more in an exclusive conversation with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari.

First Published on May 4, 2020 05:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Entertainment #video

