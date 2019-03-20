App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt, banks not keen to drag Jet Airways to NCLT; prefer domestic investor taking control

Banks want to avoid initiating insolvency proceedings against the airline as there are no tangible assets that can help recover loans

Nikita Vashisht @nikita_vashisht
Whatsapp

Nikita Vashisht

Moneycontrol News

Naresh Goyal-led Jet Airways' insolvency is the last problem state-owned bankers would want with a resolution plan still not in sight for the embattled airline.

According to a government official, the Centre doesn't want Jet Airways to get into insolvency via the National Company Law Tribunal, and instead favours a domestic investor to hold controlling stake in the Jet Airways.

"The government is in favour of an Indian player having majority stake in the airline," he said.

related news

After Etihad Airways decided against any capital infusion, banks are likely to be the capital providers.

“Lenders have the option to pump in money on behalf of the major stakeholders pledging shares," a senior government official said. He said that the former will have to, later, reduce its stake.

Sources in the aviation ministry, however, said that it wasn't an "ideal" situation for state-owned banks to convert their debt to equity.

The airline is sitting on a debt mount of Rs 8,000 crore and has continuously defaulted on its loan repayment.

A lenders’ consortium led by State Bank of India (SBI) was in talks with Etihad Airways, minority stake holder of 24 percent shares in Jet, to infuse extra capital worth Rs 750 crore.

The Abu Dhabi based airline has, now, decided to walk out of the airline completely and sell off its stake to lenders.

“Being a shareholder, often without full control, but providing financial and human resource assistance in an environment where you cannot derive fair and reasonable benefit, simply does not work. I think there is a valuable learning point from it but the thesis that suggests Etihad just goes it alone is one that is equally flawed," Tony Douglas, group CEO, Etihad Airways recently said in an interview to industry association IATA.

Eithad Airways' plan to own majority stake in Jet Airways would run into India's foreign direct investment (FDI) rules, which caps any foreign airlines’ stake in a local carrier at 49 percent.

Bankers, however, "want either Etihad or Jet to push in funds to retain the board position," making the situation tricky.

All the lenders held a late evening meeting on the resolution plan for Jet Airways but could not hammer out a mutually agreeable resolution.

Banks want to avoid taking the cash-strapped airline to NCLT under insolvency code (IBC) as "banks have given loan to the airline against no collateral".

"The loan was given against brand value and no tangible collateral. If the airline goes into insolvency, banks would not be able to recover any value," a source said.

Jet Airways has brought back horrors of the now grounded Kingfisher Airlines, which too went bust in 2012 due to non-repayment of loan.

The airline's closure led to numerous job losses, monetary loss to aircraft lessors and pile up of bad loan in bank's accounts. The same is feared to be repeated with Jet as closure of the airline will add burden to already ailing banking system and will lead to job losses to over 23,000 people.

Moneycontrol reported on March 19 that lessors of Jet Airways' aircraft have already approached SpiceJet for 50 Boeing aircraft, grounded by Jet, to be leased for a short term period of one to three years on dry lease.

Jet Airways has grounded 78 of its aircraft from a fleet of 119 and has withdrawn 603 domestic and 382 international flights.

Aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), held an “emergency” meeting with the airline on March 19 to take stock of its financial health, flight schedule and booking cancellation.

DGCA said in its statement that government was “closely monitoring” the situation and “will take appropriate steps by the end of this month”.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 10:47 am

tags #Etihad #IBC #insolvency #Jet Airways #Naresh Goyal #NCLT

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

In Setback to NCP, Former Maharashtra MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil Joins ...

Why Not Arrange Pick-up? Amid Rising Lion Deaths, EC's Setup for Lone ...

Shares of Crisis-hit Jet Airways Tumble 7 Per Cent After Airline Groun ...

After ‘Betrayal’, Gujarat’s Karadiya Rajputs Vow to ‘Teach BJP ...

JEE Main 2019 Admit Card for April Exam to Release Today at jeemain.ni ...

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Suspended Due to Inclement ...

Clashes Break Out At Priyanka Gandhi's Varanasi Rally, Congress Blames ...

How Does Euro 2020 Qualifying Work?

India Hints it May Boycott China's Belt and Road Forum for Second Time

Hiccups for BJP in Northeast, senior leaders resign and switch sides

BJP drops all sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, to field fresh Lok Sabha ...

US to begin accepting H1B visa applications for next fiscal year from ...

Arun Jaitley dubs '108 purported economists' as compulsive contrarians

Economists raise concerns over India's slowdown with RBI governor

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,500; realty, ...

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Auto sector showing signs of slowdown, says Tata MF

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

Google Stadia: Late to the cloud gaming party, and still an impractica ...

Mindtree spurns a dubious lover in L&T, but do not rule out an arrange ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Inshallah: Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up on casting Salman Khan, Alia ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

Holi 2019: Terrorist Masood Azhar to be set ablaze as Holika Dahan nea ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ra ...

Holi 2019: For Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, every day is a Holi day

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Varun Dhawan shows his 'First Class' dance on a ...

Holi 2019: Here's a list of new Holi songs to add to your jukebox

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor tops the fashion chart in a larger ...

IPL 2019: Sunil Chhetri pays a special visit to Virat Kohli and his RC ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.