you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google India head Rajan Anandan quits

Before he joined Google in February 2011, Anandan served as the Managing Director for Microsoft India for two years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Google South East Asia and India Vice-President Rajan Anandan will leave the company by April-end, Google said in a statement on April 2.

Vikas Agnihotri, Country Director, Sales, will be the interim head for Google India.

"We are grateful to Rajan for his huge contribution to Google over the past eight years. His entrepreneurial zeal and leadership has helped grow the overall internet ecosystem in India and Southeast Asia, and we wish him all the best in his new adventures," said Scott Beaumont, President, Google Asia Pacific.

Before he joined Google in February 2011, Anandan served as the Managing Director for Microsoft India for two years. He has also worked with Dell India and McKinsey & Company.

He had also won IMPACT Person of the Year award in 2018 for driving Internet adoption across India, especially in Tier II and III towns, through several initiatives including ‘Navlekha’, Google’s platform for users in India who are not conversant with English, Google ‘Internet Saathi’, an initiative to bring more rural women online, and the Indian Railways high-speed Wi-Fi project, providing free Wi-Fi to consumers at railway stations across the country.

While he was managing India and South East Asia for Google, Anandan was also the President of The Indus Entrepreneurs-Delhi chapter, a not-for-profit organisation that nuture startups.

According to a report by CNBC TV-18, Anandan will next focus on investing in promising early-stage technology startups across India and Southeast Asia.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 01:07 pm

