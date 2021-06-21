MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Gaurav Jain elevated as head of Reckitt India

Gaurav Jain has been heading the health unit in India since 2017.

Moneycontrol News
June 21, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST
eckitt’s health unit includes brands such as Dettol, Veet, Durex, Strepsils, while its hygiene home business houses Harpic, Lysol Mortein, and more.

eckitt’s health unit includes brands such as Dettol, Veet, Durex, Strepsils, while its hygiene home business houses Harpic, Lysol Mortein, and more.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In top management rejig, Reckitt India has elevated Gaurav Jain as the head of the hygiene unit along with the health unit, which was already under his leadership. The new development makes Jain the chief of the company’s India business.

“Our health and hygiene business units have been brought under one focused leadership team. Gaurav Jain is the Senior Vice President, South Asia for Reckitt,” said Reckitt India spokesperson.

Jain has been heading the health unit in India since 2017.

Reckitt’s health unit includes brands such as Dettol, Veet, Durex, Strepsils, while its hygiene home business houses Harpic, Lysol Mortein, and more.

The Reckitt India spokesperson said that the idea behind his appointment was “to optimise the potential of the complementary nature of products spread over its two businesses viz. Dettol, Lysol and Harpic. This focused approach will help enhance synergies, align business strategy & execution consequently improving performance".

Close

Related stories

Earlier in 2017, Reckitt had restructured its business in two units — health, hygiene and home products, globally. Following the development, Jain had been appointed the chief of Africa, the Middle East and South Asia (AMESA) including India for the health unit, while Narasimhan Eswar was heading the home hygiene business in South Asia. Eswar’s role in the company remains unclear with the recent elevation of Jain. Reckitt did not reply to queries by Moneycontrol on other management changes in the company.

The company, however, will continue to function as two separate units despite being under one leadership.

“With both units independently operational we continue to build on our capabilities and strengthen our strategies in a synergistic manner,” said the spokesperson.

Reckitt, known as Reckitt Benckiser earlier, had rebranded itself to RB in 2014. However, in March, it changed the name again to Reckitt.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Gaurav Jain #Reckitt #Reckitt Benckiser
first published: Jun 21, 2021 11:05 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.