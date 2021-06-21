Gaurav Jain elevated as head of Reckitt India

eckitt’s health unit includes brands such as Dettol, Veet, Durex, Strepsils, while its hygiene home business houses Harpic, Lysol Mortein, and more.

In top management rejig, Reckitt India has elevated Gaurav Jain as the head of the hygiene unit along with the health unit, which was already under his leadership. The new development makes Jain the chief of the company’s India business.

“Our health and hygiene business units have been brought under one focused leadership team. Gaurav Jain is the Senior Vice President, South Asia for Reckitt,” said Reckitt India spokesperson.

Jain has been heading the health unit in India since 2017.

The Reckitt India spokesperson said that the idea behind his appointment was “to optimise the potential of the complementary nature of products spread over its two businesses viz. Dettol, Lysol and Harpic. This focused approach will help enhance synergies, align business strategy & execution consequently improving performance".

Earlier in 2017, Reckitt had restructured its business in two units — health, hygiene and home products, globally. Following the development, Jain had been appointed the chief of Africa, the Middle East and South Asia (AMESA) including India for the health unit, while Narasimhan Eswar was heading the home hygiene business in South Asia. Eswar’s role in the company remains unclear with the recent elevation of Jain. Reckitt did not reply to queries by Moneycontrol on other management changes in the company.

The company, however, will continue to function as two separate units despite being under one leadership.

“With both units independently operational we continue to build on our capabilities and strengthen our strategies in a synergistic manner,” said the spokesperson.

Reckitt, known as Reckitt Benckiser earlier, had rebranded itself to RB in 2014. However, in March, it changed the name again to Reckitt.