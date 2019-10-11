App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EOW arrests former Ranbaxy Chairman Malvinder Mohan Singh

Singh is accused of causing wrongful loss of Rs 2,397 crore to Religare Finvest

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Malvinder Mohan Singh, the former co-promoter of Religare Enterprises (REL), was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police late on October 10 after a lookout notice against him had been issued earlier in the day, reports CNN-News18.

Singh is accused of causing wrongful loss of Rs 2,397 crore to Religare Finvest (RFL). A senior official from the Delhi police confirmed to the channel that the accused had been arrested in Punjab and was being moved to Delhi.

Four others, including Sunil Godhwani and Shivinder Singh, were arrested earlier in the same case. Godhwani is Managing Director of Religare Enterprises, whereas Singh was former Chairman in the company. He is also Malvinder Mohan Singh’s younger brother.

Close

In August, in connection with a money-laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises linked to the Singh brothers.

related news

Religare Finvest filed a complaint of misappropriation of funds and fraud against the Singh brothers in December 2018. Earlier in May, they were charged with the same and with cheating.

The brothers are also accused of diverting funds. It is alleged that Shivinder Singh had taken loans from the company and invested the funds in various other companies.

EOW said in a statement that the accused, who had ‘absolute control’ of Religare Enterprises and its subsidiaries, were responsible for distributing loans from Religare Finvest to companies that did not have any financial standing. They also controlled the said companies, the statement added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 09:19 am

tags #Ranvaxy #Religare

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.