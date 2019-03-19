Editor's Take | Can Mindtree founders prevent L&T’s hostile takeover?

Engineering construction behemoth Larsen & Toubro has announced buying Mindtree investor V G Siddhartha's 20.32 percent stake in the company at a price of Rs 980 per share. It seems to have the upper hand in the first hostile takeover in the IT industry.

Watch Vaibhavi Khanwalkar in conversation with Prince Thomas to find out why the Mindtree founders are against this deal and whether they can resist the move.