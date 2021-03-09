DoT launches online certification course on 5G

(Source: Moneycontrol)

Department of Telecommunications (DoT) created an in house panel of 5G experts by inaugurating a 12-week online certificate course to prepare and ensure its authorities on the fifth generation technology.

The 36-hour certificate course on 5G has been made available to Officers of Department of Telecommunications with the first batch starting from 9th March 2021 which later on, would be offered to other stakeholders also, Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday inaugurated the online 5G certification course.

He said that this course would act as a capsule programme for learning overall 5G technology from the perspective of Policy making. Secretary (Telecom) highlighted the importance of exploiting the potential of 5G to the full and making possibilities like Machine-to-Machine Communications, Internet of Things a reality.

He also stressed on having a team of Master Trainers, 5G Security experts etc. within DoT who will formulate a roadmap for education and awareness in 5G technology in India and also identify lacunae in existing legislations with the coming of 5G technology, the statement said.

The online 5G certification course for DoT officials is being conducted by National Telecommunications Institute for Policy Research, Innovation & Training (NTIPRIT), which is the training department of DoT.

Bharat Kumar Jog, Member (Services), Digital Communications Commission stressed on design, development and conduction of similar capacity building programmes on 5G use cases for Other Central and State Government officials.