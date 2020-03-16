Coronavirus outbreak | McDonald's, Domino's launch contactless delivery

Q11. If Coyote Pizza and Rick Rat’s Pizza were the discarded names, which name was ultimately chosen? (Image: Pixabay)

As India readies to combat the coronavirus outbreak, fast food chains are gearing up to introduce zero contact food delivery services.

Domino's Pizza has introduced 'Zero Contact Delivery' across all its 1,325 restaurants in the country.

For availing the Zero Contact Delivery service, customers need to use the latest version of the Domino's app and select "Zero Contact Delivery" option while placing an order.

Once the Safe Delivery Expert arrives with the order, he/she will place it in front of the customer’s door in a carry bag before moving back to a safe distance.

The Safe Delivery Experts will wait to ensure that it has been collected.

The new service is applicable for all prepaid orders made through the app. In addition to the new service, Domino’s is ensuring that all its employees are complying with the hygiene and safety protocols in each of its restaurants.

Mc Donald's too has also launched the same calling it 'Contactless Delivery'.

This service will allow customers to receive their order without coming in contact with the delivery staff. Food Chains have introduce this feature as an additional precautionary measure to ensure the safety of both customers and the delivery staff.

According to a press release from Westlife Development, the crew member who assembles the food, the one who packs food and the runner will not touch the food with bare hands and take all possible precautions to ensure hygiene.

The packets will be sealed and delivered by a runner who drops the order at a pre-appointed spot outside your door and then watches from a safe distance of while you retrieve your order and go back inside.

Hardcastle Restaurants serves around 200 million customers, annually, at its 315 (as of December 31, 2019) McDonald's restaurants across 42 cities.