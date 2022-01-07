MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

CCI orders probe into Google over alleged abuse of dominance in news aggregation

The Digital News Publishers Association has alleged that Google misuses its dominance in the news aggregation services market by not sharing data on the revenue it earns from advertising on news websites and only shares a small chunk of its advertising revenue in an arbitrary manner.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2022 / 10:35 PM IST
Fresh CCI probe against Google

Fresh CCI probe against Google

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on January 7 ordered a fresh probe against internet giant Google over alleged abuse of dominant position in news aggregation.

The CCI ordered the investigation against Google based on a complaint filed by the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) alleging misuse of dominance in news aggregation.

“Google is using its dominance to protect its position in the news aggregation services market. News publishers are dependent on Google for majority traffic, making it an ‘indispensable trading partner, ” CCI said.

The DNPA has alleged that Google “unilaterally decides the amount to be paid to news publishers” and also the terms of the same.

The association further claimed that Google does not share data on the revenue it earns from advertising on news websites and only shares a small chunk of its advertising revenue in an arbitrary manner.

Close

Related stories

Also read: All you need to know about CCI's antitrust probe against Apple's app store practices

Based on the allegations levelled against Google by the DNPA, the anti-trust agency observed that the multinational tech firm has been imposing unfair conditions on news publishers by not sharing data on advertisement revenue, which is in violation of Section 4(2)(a) of the Act.

Hence, they appear to have no choice but to accept Google’s terms and conditions.

“The imbalance and denial of fair share in ad revenue merit a detailed investigation,” the Competition Commission said, adding that Google will get sufficient opportunity to present its case during the course of the investigation.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Competition Commission (CCI) #Google #Google news aggregation
first published: Jan 7, 2022 10:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.