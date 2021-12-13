MARKET NEWS

Cargolux selects IBS Software's iCargo solution as next generation Cargo Management System

Cargolux will deploy IBS Software's iCargo SaaS solution to transform and manage its global air cargo business.

PTI
December 13, 2021 / 06:21 PM IST
IBS Software, a leading India-born software product company, has signed a strategic long-term deal with Cargolux, Europe's No 1 all-cargo airline, for the replacement of its cargo management system. Cargolux will deploy IBS Software's iCargo SaaS solution to transform and manage its global air cargo business, a release issued by the software company said here on Monday.

It said the iCargo implementation will enable Cargolux to further deliver and improve services and streamline customer experience. iCargo's air cargo ecosystem will allow the airline to realize improved efficiencies through lean business processes.

With APIs providing enhanced rich data sharing, Cargolux will facilitate improved co-ordination with partners and deliver a superior experience to customers. "Cargolux is in the midst of a digital transformation and the implementation of iCargo as our next generation cargo management system is another important step for us", said Richard Forson, CEO of Cargolux.

"We are thrilled to be associated with a global leader like Cargolux," said Ashok Rajan, Senior Vice President & Head, Cargo & Logistics Solutions, IBS Software.

Noting that the air cargo industry is innovating at pace with digitalization at the core, Rajan said technology is driving change and raising the strategic profile of cargo, and "we're proud to be at the forefront of such a significant shift". As an undisputed leader in air cargo, Cargolux is Europe's biggest all-cargo airline with a fleet of Boeing 747-8 and 747-400 freighters.

The all-cargo airline offers an extensive product range, covering everything from every-day cargo to shipments that require attention to detail, special treatment and expert handling. IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries.
first published: Dec 13, 2021 06:21 pm

