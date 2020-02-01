App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: Viability gap funding to drive investors toward setting up hospitals under PPP, says Aster's Azad Moopen

"Also the model for establishing medical colleges attached to district hospitals under PPP mode will help solve healthcare access, medical education and availability of doctors," Moopen added.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Azad Moopen, Chairman of healthcare chain Aster DM Healthcare said the proposals to set up viability gap funding (VGF) will drive investors to consider setting up hospitals in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

"VGF will definitely help many people who want to invest in tier-2 and tier 3 towns and cities to be interested,"  Moopen said in a telephonic interview to Moneycontrol.

"Also, the model for establishing medical colleges attached to district hospitals under PPP mode will help solve healthcare access, medical education and availability of doctors," Moopen added.

Close

Aster is one of the largest healthcare company with 13 hospitals and a capacity of 3,693 beds concentrated in South India.

related news

Moopen welcomed the government aim to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025 but said he isn't sure whether five years would be enough to eradicate TB with the current efforts.

The Finance Minister in the Budget 2020 announced 'TB Harega Desh Jeetega' campaign shall be strengthened to end tuberculosis by 2025.

Moopen expressed concern over a minor increase of expenditure on healthcare.

"If you want to have decent healthcare delivery, the government should contribute 2.5 percent of GDP and private sector 1.5 percent. The expenditure together should be about 1.5 lakh crore. But there is a huge gap in demand and supply of funding," Moopen said.

In terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the government spend on healthcare is 1.6 percent in FY20 budget estimate a small rise from 1.5 percent in FY19. But it is well below most emerging economies.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 09:04 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #Companies #Nirmala Sithraman #Union Budget 2020

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.