Bits To Billions: How Nithin Kamath built Zerodha and why he doesnt care about being rich

Welcome to the first episode of our brand new show, Bits to Billions: The Unicorn Story, where we take you through the journey of some of India's most prominent and successful entrepreneurs. In this episode, Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath spoke to Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth on why he chose to build Zerodha differently – with zero debt, zero funding, and zero loss. We also spoke to his A team: Nikhil Kamath and Dr Kailash Nadh He spoke to us about - Why his office is in South Bengaluru - Why does he hate taking money from people - His personal philosophy - His vision for Zerodha - His life guru, Dr Kailash Nadh - What money means to him - What he tells his son about wealth