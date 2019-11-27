App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Bazaar may soon become largest grocery seller on Amazon: Report

Big Bazaar currently fulfills 300 to 1,000 orders daily for Amazon in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and the company plans to expand this service to 12 cities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Wikimedia)
Representational Image (Wikimedia)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Future Group's Big Bazaar may soon become the largest grocery seller on Amazon India, taking over rivals Grofers and BigBasket, according to a report in Business Standard.

Big Bazaar currently fulfills 300 to 1,000 orders daily for Amazon in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and the company plans to expand this service to 12 cities.

"Prime Now services are now being integrated within the Amazon App. The full integration of Prime Now within the app and inventories of Big Bazaar is expected by early next year," a source told the paper.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

The integration of Big Bazaar inventories on the Amazon app will also help Future Consumer (FCL), which has a 30 percent share in the hypermarket chain, the report said.

FCL brands such as Tasty Treat, Dreamer, Voom, and Golden Harvest already contribute to a large share of Prime Now deliveries. All FCL brands are presently listed on the delivery service.

"It will leverage Amazon’s partnership with Future Group to develop it as a significant alternate channel for selling FCL products," a source told the publication.

Future Group recently said Amazon will acquire a 49 percent stake in Future Coupons, a deal that is pending approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 12:13 pm

tags #Amazon #Big Bazaar #Business #Companies

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.