Big Bazaar may soon become largest grocery seller on Amazon: Report

Future Group's Big Bazaar may soon become the largest grocery seller on Amazon India, taking over rivals Grofers and BigBasket, according to a report in Business Standard.

Big Bazaar currently fulfills 300 to 1,000 orders daily for Amazon in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and the company plans to expand this service to 12 cities.

"Prime Now services are now being integrated within the Amazon App. The full integration of Prime Now within the app and inventories of Big Bazaar is expected by early next year," a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The integration of Big Bazaar inventories on the Amazon app will also help Future Consumer (FCL), which has a 30 percent share in the hypermarket chain, the report said.

FCL brands such as Tasty Treat, Dreamer, Voom, and Golden Harvest already contribute to a large share of Prime Now deliveries. All FCL brands are presently listed on the delivery service.

"It will leverage Amazon’s partnership with Future Group to develop it as a significant alternate channel for selling FCL products," a source told the publication.