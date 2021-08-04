Alkem Laboratories launches Ibuprofen, Famotidine tablets in US market

Alkem Laboratories | LIC increased stake in the company to 3.42 percent in December quarter from 2.27 percent in September quarter, but HDFC Life Insurance Company's name did not appear in December quarter, which had held 1.07 percent stake in the company in September quarter.

Alkem Laboratories (Alkem) today announced the launch of Ibuprofen and Famotidine Tablets (800 mg/26.6 mg) in the United States, following an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Ibuprofen and Famotidine Tablets is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Horizon Medicines LLC's Duexis Tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg.

This is the first generic approval of Duexis Tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg by the US FDA. The launch is a subject of ongoing litigation.