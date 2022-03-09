English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Nickel prices soar over supply shortage on Ukraine; EV battery output under threat

    Exponential rise in nickel prices led London Metal Exchange (LME) to suspend trading in the metal.

    March 09, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
    Nickel is used to make batteries for electric vehicles (Representative Image)

    Nickel is used to make batteries for electric vehicles (Representative Image)

    Prices of nickel have soared over 100% in the last few days as the Russia-Ukraine war has triggered a shortage of the metal, threatening to disrupt production of batteries for electric vehicles.

    The increased prices may also drag the margins of the EV industry.

    Nickel prices soared by as much as 111% on March 8, momentarily surpassing $100,000 per tonne. The London Metal Exchange (LME) halted trade due to the surge when three-month nickel was up 66 percent at $80,000 per tonne.

    Nickel inventories in LME-registered warehouses have fallen to 75,012 tonnes, the lowest level since 2019.

    United States president Joe Biden wants a rapid shift to EVs to stop “tyrants like Putin” using fossil fuels as weapon.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Loosening environmental regulations won’t lower prices. But transforming our economy to run on electric vehicles, powered by clean energy, will mean that no one will have to worry about gas prices. It will mean tyrants like Putin won’t be able to use fossil fuels as a weapon," said Biden.

    The comments from Biden came as the US announced a ban on oil, gas and coal imports from Russia.

    Russia supplies the world with about 10% of its nickel needs.

    Also Read: Global shares slip as oil surges in volatile trade after US ban on Russian crude

    Also Read: UK to phase out Russian oil imports by end of 2022
    Tags: #batteries #Commodities #electric vehicles #London Metal Exchange #nickel #Russia Ukraine
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 08:08 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.