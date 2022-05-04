English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Metal stocks in focus this week

    Frontline metal shares seem to have given up froth and are now looking tempting for long positional trades, a broker said

    Moneycontrol News
    May 04, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Tata Steel's strong performance and a stock split announcement could help metals regain their mojo this week as smart positional trades went long in the previous session while some deep-pocketed HNIs sipped beaten down metal shares last week.

    India’s largest steelmaker on May 3 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,835.12 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, a 37.3 percent growth over Rs 7,162 crore profit logged in the year-ago period, beating analysts' estimates. The firm also announced a stock split at 10:1.

    The company reported a 39 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 69,323.50 crore during the fourth quarter, with Tata Steel India showing a 34 percent growth YoY at Rs 36,681 crore and Tata Steel Europe clocking a massive 53 percent growth at Rs 26,389 crore in the same period.

    A look at National Aluminium's and Hindalco's daily charts shows that the two stocks have fallen about 20 percent and 39 percent, respectively, from their most recent highs seen in early April. The fall has outpaced the 5.9 percent drop in the Nifty and a 6.7 percent correction in the Nifty metals Index.

    Nifty chart

    Close

    Nifty chart

    Nifty metal index chart

    Nifty Metal index chart

    Both National Aluminum and Hindalco are trading near their 200-day moving averages—an area often described as a buying zone by technical chartists.

    NALCO chart

    NALCO Chart

    Hindalco chart

    Hindalco chart

    The global metals space has seen the maximum profit-booking as an impending tightening of liquidity by the US Federal Reserve and price controls by various governments and companies to rein in inflation affected sentiment.

    Frontline metal shares seem to have given up froth and are now looking tempting for long positional trades, a broker said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 4, 2022 11:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.