MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Gold outlook choppy, fundamentals not strong enough to break the recent high

Gold prices continue to track the performance of the US dollar, central bank policy decisions, global economic outlook, and bond yields to set a medium to long-term direction

Hareesh V
September 12, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Gold recovered from a five-month low in September as softer US dollar and rising Covid-19 cases reignited its safe-haven demand. A recovery in physical demand due to bargain buying also supported the sentiment.

The benchmark London spot registered a high of $1833.80 an ounce, as US non-farm payrolls data was released in the first week of September. Domestic MCX futures, too, gained but a strong rupee limited the rally.

The US non-farm payrolls numbers for August rose by 2,35,000, far below economists' forecast and the weakest in seven months. New Covid-19 cases weighed on the US job recovery. However, there are hopes that the soft job report may prompt the US Federal Reserve policymakers to delay considering a scale-back of its asset purchase programme during its next meeting.

In the latest Jackson Hole symposium speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell also hinted that though the US job market made clear progress, the central bank was waiting for substantial further progress for tapering stimulus measures.

Measures taken by central banks to prolong their stimulus will be welcome news for gold. In June, gold corrected about seven percent on rumours that the Federal Reserve would start tapering its massive bond-buying programme soon. A shortfall in growth in employment creation dispelled expectations of an early monetary tightening.

Close

Gold & Silver Rates Sep 10, 2021

Friday, 10th September, 2021

Gold Rate in Mumbai Sep 10, 2021

  • 10g of 24K gold in Mumbai
    47,540
  • 10g of 22K gold in Mumbai
    45,280
View more

Friday, 10th September, 2021

Silver Rate in Mumbai Sep 10, 2021

  • 10g silver in Mumbai
    685
  • 1kg silver in Mumbai
    68,500
View more
Show

Related stories

Nevertheless, the European Central Bank (ECB) has signalled it will trim its emergency bond-buying over the coming quarter.

In its latest policy meeting on September 9, the bank announced its first small step towards unwinding the emergency aid that has been shoring up the eurozone economy during the pandemic period.

The ECB had promised an even longer period of accommodation of ultra-easy policy when it was unveiled in July but the persistent inflationary pressure influenced the decision.

In August, gold plunged to a five-month low weighed down by a firm dollar, robust equities, and a rebound in US treasury yields.

Concerns over physical market activities in the key Asian countries due to the spread of the more virulent Delta variant also cast doubts on the prospects of the commodity.

The dollar index, which is measured against a basket of six major currencies, had a strong start this year. It rallied about 4 percent in the first quarter but reversed most of the gains by the end of May.

It gained traction again on optimism over the US economy and hopes of tapering of fiscal stimulus measures. Since the dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for gold, it is inversely correlated to the yellow metal.

Dollar volatility affects the sentiment of other currencies as well. Euro corrected to an eight-month low in August but appreciated later. The Indian rupee, too, appreciated from a near Rs 75 levels to Rs 73 recently.

Gold's near-term outlook is likely to be choppy with mildly positive. Fundamentals are not strong enough to break its recent high. Investment demand is likely to be steady due to a rally in equity and a firm dollar.

Physical demand from India and China may also be more or less stable. Prices continue to track the performance of the dollar, central bank policy decisions, global economic outlook and bond yields to set a medium to long-term direction.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Hareesh V is the Head of Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Tags: #Commodities #Expert Columns #gold price today
first published: Sep 12, 2021 10:19 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.