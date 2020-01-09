Go long in platinum at $931/oz for target of $1,045-1,103: Dharmesh Bhatia

Dharmesh Bhatia

Platinum price for past one year is showing firmness and trading with higher top and higher bottom formation, with strong support from long term line S. Further in the last few weeks price has exhibited a multiple support near $870 and rallied sharply towards level $998 but been unable to hold above the key psychological level $1000 due to profit booking. The RSI remains firm and hold above 60 suggesting a bullish momentum is being built up.

In the short term, we expect residual strength towards the previous top of $998 with support line (S1); a sustainable weekly close above $998 could trigger an extended rally towards $1045 and higher. MACD and stochastic oscillator are suggestive of positive momentum.

Major Level to keep an eye on $998.

Support1- $871, Support2-$778 & Resistance1-$998, Resistance2-1045.

After falling from grace in the first half of the last decade, platinum prices pottered around below $1,000/oz. And a 16% rally in the last six months of 2019 was driven by high speculation. Managed-money long-positions as a share of open interest on the Nymex exchange soared above 40% for the first time since 2017.

Platinum is used to clean up the exhaust gases of cars, and the funds are hoping that automakers will start using more of the metal as a substitute for more expensive palladium. They've done so in the past, substituting one for the other as the price relationship changes.

Money managers have boosted bets on platinum to an all-time high, but there are signs that the rally in the metal used to help curb emissions from diesel vehicles could run out of gas. Hedge funds and other large speculators raised their net-long platinum position in futures and options for a fourth straight time last week to the highest since data begins in 2006, according to a U.S. government report Monday. Platinum, meanwhile, dropped after figures showed German car production fell to the lowest in almost a quarter of a century.

(The author is Associate Vice President, FX and Commodities, Emirates NBD)