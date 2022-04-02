Essential commodity prices on the rise; lemon hits Rs 200 ker kg

Prices of lemon soar as high as Rs 200/kg in Rajkot. Visuals from a market in the city. (Image: ANI)

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues, rates of various commodities like fuel, LPG and CNG have increased in recent times. With retail prices of petrol and diesel increasing by Rs 7.20 per litre each after a four-month hiatus, essential commodities like wheat flour, lentils, sugar, and edible oil are also selling at high prices.

Transportation costs have gone higher due to hike in fuel prices, resulting in prices of essential items going up. Besides, the prices of vegetables have increased with the arrival of summer.

According to a ANI report, price of lemon rose to Rs 200 a kg in Gujarat. It's a key kitchen requirement and preferred as a drink by many, since it is Vitamin C rich.

"The price of lemon is touching Rs 200/kg. It was around Rs 50-60/kg earlier. This is affecting our 'kitchen budget'. Don't know when will the prices go down," ANI tweeted quoting customers at a market in Gujarat.

Chilli, ginger, beans, garlic, cauliflower, and green coriander costs have been steadily rising, according to a recent research by Krishi Jagran. Cumin, coriander, and chilli prices have risen by 40 to 60 percent in recent days, according to the study by Krishi Jagran.

Green coriander, which was formerly sold for Rs 50-60 per kg, is now available for Rs 100 per kg, while the price of a kilogram of green chillies has risen to Rs Rs 160 per kilogram. Beans, another essential item in Indian cuisine, have reached a price of Rs 120 per kilogram. Cauliflower, which cost Rs 40 per kg in February, is now available for twice the price in just over a month.

Here's what else got more costly:

Hike in milk prices

Amul hiked prices of all milk variants by Rs two per litre with effect from March 1. Mother Dairy had also increased the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR. The revised prices were applicable from March 6.

Increase also in CNG, LPG, Bulk diesel & PNG prices

Much earlier this month, on March 8, CNG price in the national capital and adjoining cities was hiked by Rs 0.50 per kg. CNG price in NCT of Delhi increased to Rs 57.51 per kg from Rs 56.51 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital.

On the first day of the hike (March 22) in petrol and diesel prices, domestic cooking gas prices were raised by Rs 50 per cylinder. And, couple of days prior to this hike, on March 20, OMCs increased the price of bulk diesel by Rs 25 per litre.

After LPG, PNG prices were up by Re 1 per unit in Delhi-NCR. Indraprastha Gas Ltd on March 23 raised PNG prices in the national capital and adjoining cities by Re 1 to pass on the increase in “input” costs. After the hike, PNG rose to Rs 36.61 per unit (SCM, or standard cubic metre) in Delhi.

Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder

Commercial LPG cylinder becomes more expensive from April 1. The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or cooking gas was increased by Rs 250 per 19-kilogram cylinder. After the revision, the price of 19-kg commerical cooking gas cylinder in Delhi is at Rs 2,253 per unit. In the past two months, the price of a 19-kg LPG cylinder price has been hiked by Rs 346 per cylinder. Earlier on March 1, the rate of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 105 and then on March 22, its price was reduced by Rs 9.

WPI inflation edges up in Feb

India's inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) rose to 13.11 percent year on year in February from 12.96 percent in January, according to data released by the commerce ministry on March 14. WPI inflation was 4.83 percent in February 2021.