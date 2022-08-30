English
    Commodity Live: Goldman Sachs tells investors to buy commodities as recession risks seem overdone; should you invest?

    Goldman Sachs has urged investors to pile into commodities as most recession risks coursing through global markets are overblown in the near term, arguing that raw materials stand to rebound amid a profound energy crisis and tight physical fundamentals. Karunya Rao catches up with Peter McGuire of XM Australia to take stock of key trends playing out in this space and to know which commodities should be on the radar

