MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:“Decoding Budget 2022 announcements and their implications on the Infra sector” on February 10 at 2:30pm only on moneycontrol.com. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    BSE gets SEBI’s in-principle nod for gold spot exchange

    SEBI also allowed vault managers to apply to act as custodians of physical gold and for conversion of electronic gold receipts into gold

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / February 10, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given in-principle apporval to the BSE to commence trading in electronic gold receipts (EGR) on the exchange, the bourse said in a filing to the National Stock Exchange.

    "To seek final approval for the introduction of the EGR segment, we have been advised to submit additional information," BSE said on February 9.

    The capital market regulator had in January notified the framework for the setting up of spot gold exchange, where the metal can be traded in electronic format through EGRs.

    The framework divides the transaction chain into three branches—the creation of EGRs, trading on EGRs on exchanges and conversion of EGRs to physical gold.

    Besides the spot exchange, SEBI allowed for vault managers to apply to act as custodians of physical gold and for conversion of EGRs into gold. SEBI made EGRs fungible and allowed for interoperability among vault managers to reduce costs.

    Close

    “The gold exchange is expected to create a vibrant gold ecosystem commensurate with India’s large share of gold consumption,” the market regulator had said after a board meeting in September.

    SEBI had approved the setting up of the gold spot exchange at this board meeting.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BSE Limited #Gold #SEBI
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 09:57 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.