Comic Con India turns 10, returns after a one-year hiatus

Jatin Varma brought the concept of the International Comics Convention to India and started Annual Indian Comics Convention on February 19-20th, 2011 at Dilli Haat in New Delhi.

Moneycontrol News
February 18, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST

The pop culture extravaganza Comic Con is commemorating its 10 years long journey in India with a week-long digital celebration after a year’s hiatus due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Kickstarted on February 15, the celebrations have videos on

showcase from all the creators and partners that participated during the 1st ever show held in New Delhi in 2011 along with its behind-the-scene moments.

"This year Comic Con India crosses a milestone of completing 10

years in India and we are absolutely thrilled to kick off this anniversary with a week long digital celebration to commemorate the same," Jatin Varma Founder of Comic Con India said in a statement.

He added that one-week of nostalgia overload will take a look back at that epic first show in 2011, with a lot of throwbacks, panels with people who helped put it together and much more.

Jatin Varma brought the concept of the International Comics Convention to India and started Annual Indian Comics Convention on February 19-20th, 2011 at Dilli Haat in New Delhi. It claims that the show witnessed the participation of approximately 10,000 people, with a few dozen cosplayers and 25-30 exhibitors.

Comic Con India’s properties include Delhi Comic Con, Mumbai

Comic Con, Bangalore Comic Con & Hyderabad Comic Con.

Creators and writers including Aabid Surti (creators of Bahadur &
Dabooji), Reena Puri (Executive Editor, Amar Chitra Katha), Rajani

Thindiath (Editor of Tinkle Magazine & Digest), Karan Vir Arora (Founder & Publisher, Vimanika Comics), Sanjay Gupta (Co-Creator, Raj Comics ) will be a part of the video commemorations.

Viewers and fans can be a part of live chats with a few creators and guests who were present at the first show a special live session with the founder Jatin Varma on Comic Con India’s Instagram handle in an ‘Ask Anything’ format. Fans can also witness the commemorative artwork by Abhijeet Kini and Savio Mascarenhas.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Comic Con India #Cosplay #Pop culture
first published: Feb 18, 2021 02:54 pm

