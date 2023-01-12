Colgate-Palmolive Q3 PAT may dip 0.6% YoY to Rs 250.9 cr: Nirmal Bang

Q1. First introduced in test markets in 1946 with national distribution reached in 1949, it was touted as "America's Washday Favorite". It quickly gained dominance in the market, dwarfing the sales of its own products (such as Ivory Snow) as well as the competition. Originally, it was a white powdered solid, but the brand line was later expanded to include a liquid form. Which famous brand are we talking about?

Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Colgate-Palmolive to report net profit at Rs 250.9 crore down 0.6% year-on-year (down 9.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,319.6 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 2.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 370.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

